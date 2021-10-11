Traffic smooth along main roads out of KL as ban on interstate travel lifted

A general view of traffic at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur on October 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — No unusual traffic flow was reported on the main roads leading out of the capital even though the government has allowed interstate travel from 12 tonight.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim when contacted by Bernama said there was no unusual traffic so far last night.

“People are also reminded not to be too enthusiastic about interstate travel as the country is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama at the Gombak and Jalan Duta toll plazas at midnight found that traffic flow was normal despite an increase in the number of vehicles.

Several vehicles were also seen stopping 300 metres from the Gombak toll plaza to wait for 12 midnight before exiting the toll plaza.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, at a special press conference today, said that the government agreed to allow individuals who have been fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine to travel across states without having to obtain police permission starting today.

Following that, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, in a statement, said the Royal Malaysia Police will conduct random inspections in focus areas and remove roadblocks at the state borders except in the areas of the enhanced movement control order, Op Benteng as well as for crime prevention and security reasons. — Bernama