Kelantan sees 20pc increase in vehicles entering state following border reopening, says police chief

A Firefly jet is seen making a landing at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan, October 11, 2021. The number of vehicles entering Kelantan increased 20 per cent following the government’s move to allow interstate travel from today. — Bernama pic

PASIR PUTEH, Oct 11 — The number of vehicles entering Kelantan increased 20 per cent following the government’s move to allow interstate travel from today.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the vehicles entered through the state borders located in Jeli, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang.

“Apart from that, we also detected an individual who has not completed double dose vaccination attempting to enter Kelantan at the Bukit Yong roadblock. He was ordered to turn back by authorities,” he told reporters after inspecting the roadblock here today.

Meanwhile, Shafien said 16 roadblocks were closed throughout the state last night, but only four remain operating, namely two in Gua Musang and one each in Jeli and Pasir Puteh to curb smuggling and criminal activities under Op Benteng.

In the meantime, he said police have set up 154 compliance teams comprising of 540 personnel to ensure the people in Kelantan comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) when in public places. — Bernama