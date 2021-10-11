Health Ministry adds 64 new Covid-19 deaths, toll now totals 27,329

Forensics personnel transfer the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient out of the morgue at the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Ministry of Health recorded 64 more deaths due to Covid-19 this morning, with 14 people having died by the time they were taken to hospital.

The country's cumulative Covid-19 fatalities now number 27,329 since the pandemic began.

Comparing all states, Perlis has the highest fatality rate with 10.2 deaths per 100,000 in the population in the last two weeks.

This was followed by Penang (8.1), Sarawak (5.8), Johor (5.0), Kelantan (4.9), Perak (4.8) and Sabah (4.0).

Yesterday, the country recorded 7,373 new Covid-19 cases, just hours before a scheduled special announcement by the prime minister, possibly on the lifting of interstate travel restrictions.

This marks the eighth day that daily infections stayed below the 10,000 mark, with a drop of over 1,300 cases from the day before figure of 8,743.

The total active cases reported as of last night stood at 116,596 nationwide.

Comparatively, 10,959 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period.

The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,334,617 since the pandemic hit.