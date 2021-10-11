Covid-19: Sarawak records drop in daily cases, according to SDMC

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said out of the total cases today, a total of 1,018 cases were asymptomatic and with mild symptoms while only 19 cases involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilator assistance. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 11 — The number of daily Covid-19 infections in Sarawak showed a drop today with only 1,037 cases compared to 2,413 cases reported on October 1.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said out of the total cases today, a total of 1,018 cases were asymptomatic and with mild symptoms while only 19 cases involved lung infections that required oxygen and ventilator assistance.

Kuching is still recording the highest daily infections with 191 cases, followed by Miri (175), Sibu (112), Sri Aman (61), Bintulu (57), Limbang (38), Pusa (36), Mukah (33), Serian and Saratok (30), Lawas (29), Betong (24), Kanowit (23), Sarikei (22), Bau (21) and other areas of 154 cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 deaths were reported today which occurred from October 4 to 9 involving those aged between 50 to 82 years. — Bernama