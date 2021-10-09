Vaccines proven effective in Sabah

Infections in the community remain high in Sabah but serious cases have been low. — Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — The low number of Category 3, 4 and 5 of Covid-19 cases in Sabah is evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said although those who have been vaccinated can still be infected, but almost all of those who are infected will not experience serious or ‘life threatening’ effects and symptoms except those who do have other diseases.

“Sabah recorded 761 new cases on Oct 9, with 120 patients or 15.8 per cent fell under Category 1, 574 in Category 2, five in Category 3, four each in Category 4 and 5. The other 54 cases are still under investigation.

“The low number of Category 3, 4 and 5 is evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines,” he said.

Masidi added that infections in the community remain high.

“Today almost 38 per cent of the new cases were found through symptomatic screening. The percentage of cases obtained through close contact screening (54.1 per cent) was not significantly different from the number of cases from symptomatic screening.

“As noted several times, once the virus is already in the community, ‘lockdown’ is no longer an effective method of curbing the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

With the high percentage of cases through symptomatic screening in many districts, Masidi urged members of the public to continue complying with SOPs and practice personal health care. — Borneo Post Online