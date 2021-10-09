State economy expected to grow by 4 to 6pc this year, says Sarawak CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said in 2020 the state’s economic growth had contracted 3.2 per cent due to the global economic downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic.. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 9 — Sarawak’s economy is expected to grow by four to six per cent this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said in 2020 the state’s economic growth had contracted 3.2 per cent due to the global economic downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state’s Gross Domestic Product or GDP has also contracted between six and seven per cent last year.

“However, during these difficult times, with prudent financial management without compromising the state’s financial resilience this year, Sarawak’s economy is expected to record a positive growth rate of between 4 and 6 per cent,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the state banquet held in conjunction with the 85th birthday celebration of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here tonight.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari assured that the state government would continue to protect Sarawak against elements that could divide the unity of its people, especially extreme views that touch on sensitive aspects of others’ religious beliefs.

He said Sarawak was fortunate because the state’s immigration autonomy protects its people from undesirable elements from outside.

“This autonomy must be defended to preserve the well-being of Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama