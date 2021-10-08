Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for fifth day in a row, as Selangor tops new infections chart

Selangor led new case numbers at 1,796. File picture shows people having their temperature checked before entering the Seksyen 6 wet market in Shah Alam May 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that there were 9,751 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This represents a slight drop from yesterday’s 9,890 new infections, but also means daily cases have remained below 10,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Selangor led new case numbers at 1,796, followed by Sarawak (1,339), Kelantan (1,052), Johor (864) and Sabah (705).

The Federal Territory of Labuan recorded the lowest in daily cases at two.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur saw a slight uptick in new infections with 313 cases.

Today’s figures bring the total cumulative cases to 2,323,478 since the pandemic began last year.

