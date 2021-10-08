Khairy: National Sports Day helps Health Ministry achieve Malaysian national health agenda

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin launching the Health Ministry’s National Sports Day 2021 celebration in Putrajaya, October 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today successfully carried out sports activities in conjunction with the National Sports Day (HSN) 2021 celebration to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Its minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who spearheaded the sports activities, said HSN’s mission was to cultivate sports among the people as a way of life, which directly helped MOH’s Malaysian National Health Agenda (ANMS).

He said MOH as the ministry responsible for public health should be an example to other ministries and the people on a healthy lifestyle.

“A healthy lifestyle is not only sports but also taking care of nutrition, adequate rest and regular health check-ups to encourage the people to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

HSN 2021 at MOH level was implemented in a hybrid manner and in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP), which involves “combat wellness” and “virtual run” activities.

The launching ceremony of HSN 2021 will be officiated by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya tomorrow.

Khairy said HSN could be held this year due to the improving Covid-19 pandemic situation. — Bernama