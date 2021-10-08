Finas urges youth to develop creative arts industry to international level

Finas deputy director-general (Production and Technical), Syirfan Indra Mitra Surya Hussin said most young people have creative skills in using the latest technology. — Haykirdi/IStock.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

KANGAR, Oct 8 — In line with the development of technology, the film and creative arts industry, especially youth are advised to seize the opportunity to develop the industry to international level.

National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) deputy director-general (Production and Technical), Syirfan Indra Mitra Surya Hussin said most young people have creative skills in using the latest technology.

“They (young people) do not know where to market the content, so Finas through the funds provided will help and provide support and encouragement so that it can be appreciated by all parties,” he told Bernama here today.

He said Finas will evaluate the work produced and provide encouragement and guidance so that their work could have a wider reach.

Earlier, Syirfan Indra officiated an acting technique, videography and Youtube workshop through the [email protected] (KoFI) programme which was attended by 50 participants from Perlis.

Meanwhile, Finas Industrial Development director Muhammad Ar-Riyyan Mohamad Roslan said all 50 participants aged 18 to 35 were taught the best techniques and methods in producing creative artwork.

He said through the workshop, Finas was able to unearth new talents to be highlighted as artists, especially in the field of acting.

“Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) president, Zed Zaidi also came down to the ground to provide the best techniques and guidance to the participants in the workshop,” he said.

He said Perlis became the second state for the KoFI programme after Indera Mahkota in Kuantan, Pahang. — Bernama