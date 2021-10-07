Tourism activities in Pangkor Island to follow existing SOPs if interstate travel resumes, says Perak exco

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi says tourism activities in Pangkor Island will be conducted according to the existing SOPs if interstate travel is permitted in the near future. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 7 ― Tourism activities in Pangkor Island will be conducted according to the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) if interstate travel is permitted in the near future.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said, as such, there would be no tourism bubble for the resort island if the announcement on interstate travel preceded the decision to implement such initiative.

“If the government allows interstate travel, we already have an SOP to enter Pangkor Island. Insya-Allah there will be no problem,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Under the current SOP, fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to conduct tourism activities by presenting their Covid-19 vaccination card or digital certificate when checking into hotels or homestay facilities.

Last Saturday, Nolee Ashilin had reportedly said that the preparation of SOP for the travel bubble to Pangkor Island was in the final stage and would be submitted to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for review before the resort island could be reopened to visitors.

The draft SOP included control measures at entry points, health checks and an 80 per cent vaccination rate among the population, while employees in the tourism sector need to be fully vaccinated. ― Bernama