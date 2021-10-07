NSC: EMCO at two localities in Sabah, Pahang to end tomorrow

National Security Council director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the locations were Kampung Pangkalan Abai in Kota Belud, Sabah and Kampung Telimau, Pos Terisu in Mukim Ulu Telom, Cameron Highlands, Pahang. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced on two localities in Sabah and Pahang will end as scheduled tomorrow.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the locations were Kampung Pangkalan Abai in Kota Belud, Sabah and Kampung Telimau, Pos Terisu in Mukim Ulu Telom, Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

“This decision was made after considering the presentation on their current situation by the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

The EMCO at both localities began on September 25.

According to the statement, the EMCO has not been imposed on any new localities and there has been no extension of this order throughout the country today. — Bernama