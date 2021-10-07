Melaka Umno assemblymen’s membership in party nullified, says sec-gen

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan speaks at a press conference at the Parliament Building media room, October 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Umno has handed over official letters to nullify the membership of two former state assemblymen from the party who withdrew support for Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad said the letters were handed over to Tangga Batu Umno chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad on Tuesday and received by the two assemblymen, who were also previously Umno members of the division, yesterday.

They are former Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron and former Pantai Kundor assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan.

“According to two clauses in the Umno Constitution, their Umno membership is nullified,” he told a press conference at the Parliament Building media room today.

The Melaka State Assembly was dissolved on October 4 following four assemblymen, namely Idris and Nor Azman along with Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Ind-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) declaring loss in confidence and withdrawing support for Sulaiman’s leadership.

Following that, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno assemblymen who betrayed the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led Melaka government would be sacked. — Bernama