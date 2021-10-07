Bersatu terminates Noor Effandi’s membership

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, said the decision, made under Clause 10 of the party constitution, will be endorsed in Bersatu's next Supreme Council meeting. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Bersatu’s political bureau today terminated Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad’s party membership with immediate effect.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, said the decision, made under Clause 10 of the party constitution, will be endorsed in Bersatu's next Supreme Council meeting.

Hamzah also said the political bureau was extremely disappointed with the actions of the four assemblymen, who withdrew their support for the Melaka Chief Minister that eventually led to the dissolution of the state legislative assembly, at a time the country was battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The political bureau is of the opinion that this political crisis stems from the internal problems of certain political parties and it only worsens when there are certain parties who take advantage without considering the welfare of the people and national interests at a time we are in the early stages of recovery,” he said in a statement.

The bureau is also of the view that the political crisis in Melaka should be resolved in accordance with the State Constitution and the Federal Constitution by taking into account the interests of the people.

Besides Noor Effendi, the three other assemblymen who withdrew their support for Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali on Monday were Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).

Yesterday, the EC received the official notification about the dissolution of the 14th Melaka Legislative Assembly.

This means that the state will have to hold a snap election within 60 days. ― Bernama