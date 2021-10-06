Police classify death of Penang businessman as sudden death

The police forensic team pictured at The Palazzo, Jalan Kelawei, October 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 6 ― Police are conducting further investigations into the incident of a businessman being found dead, believed to have fallen from a condominium unit in Jalan Kelawai, earlier yesterday.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong, said that thus far the case was classified as a sudden death report (SDR) and had no criminal elements.

“The man’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) Forensic Department, and a post-mortem will be conducted after a Covid-19 screening test result is obtained.

“Thus far, the police are investigating the case as an SDR and the initial investigation showed no criminal elements, but we are waiting for the autopsy report on whether there is a criminal element or otherwise,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said that the body of the 53-year-old man was found by a security guard at 5am in the swimming pool at the luxury condominium with severe injuries believed to be due to a fall from his unit.

Soffian said that, based on the preliminary investigation, the victim lived with his wife and their children in their condominium unit.

He declined to comment further on the identity of the victim, who is said to be one of the main witnesses in the prosecution case linked to the Penang undersea tunnel project, and that information on the identity of the man will only be provided after the post-mortem is completed.

“When the police arrived at the scene, the man had already died and we are still investigating the identity of the victim and the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, a check at the HPP Forensic Department found that several individuals, believed to be family members and acquaintances of the victim, were present, but those met by the media declined to comment.

A check at the condominium area also found that the police forensic team was at the scene and conducting an inspection at the location.

Earlier, news of a man with the title of Datuk, who is also a witness in a corruption case in connection with the Penang undersea tunnel project, who was found dead after falling from his condominium unit, went viral on social media. ― Bernama