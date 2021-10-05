Tourism bubble: Employers must conduct Covid-19 screening on workers, says tour agency group

MATA president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun said the premises owners and operators should take it as a lesson after 59 workers of a leading hotel in Langkawi tested positive for Covid-19 as reported yesterday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Accommodation facilities operators under the tourism bubble programme are urged to conduct Covid-19 screening on all their employees before they report for work, to ensure everyone’s safety, said Malaysia Association Tour Agency (MATA) president Datuk Mohd Khalid Harun.

He said the premises owners and operators should take it as a lesson after 59 workers of a leading hotel in Langkawi tested positive for Covid-19 as reported yesterday and the news had to some extent undermined public confidence in travelling for a holiday.

“The self-screening test can be done at least once a week to curb Covid-19 transmission at their premises. This also applies to other tour operators who are directly involved in the tourism bubble programme.

“The management and employers will have to sacrifice some money to buy the self-test kits to ensure that their staff is free from Covid-19. It is their responsibility to see that their workers are safe,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khalid said all tour operators must work together in order for the tourism bubble project to succeed by ensuring that their premises are Covid-19 free to convince tourists and prevent the country’s tourism industry from closing down again. — Bernama