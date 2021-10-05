Speaker: Melaka state assembly dissolved, EC to decide next move

Ab Rauf said fresh state polls will be announced soon by the Election Commission. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam has consented to the dissolution of the state assembly, after four assemblymen declared no confidence in Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as chief minister.

Melaka Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the decision was gazetted today, adding that fresh state polls will be announced soon by the Election Commission.

He also confirmed that Sulaiman Md Ali sent a letter to Mohd Ali yesterday asking for a state election.

“In relation to that, Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Mohd Ali Rustam made a consideration and agreed to dissolve the 14th Melaka state assembly session on October 4, which was gazetted on October 5, 2021,” he told a press conference in Melaka that was also broadcast live.

According to the law, an election must now be called within 60 days.

The four assemblymen who withdrew support for Sulaiman are: Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundur), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).

Idris was the chief minister prior to Sulaiman. Both he and Nor Azman are from Umno while Noor Effendi is from Bersatu.

Norhizam was formerly from DAP prior to becoming an independent.