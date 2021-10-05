Agricultural exports up by RM3.5b under 11MP, says minister

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaks at the winding up session of the 12MP at Dewan Rakyat, October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The country’s agricultural sector export showed a hike of 11.58 per cent or RM3.5 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) when it recorded RM33.7 billion in exports in 2020 compared to RM30.2 billion in 2014.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said that of the total agricultural exports, an estimated 70 per cent were processed products.

Speaking at the winding up session of the 12MP at Dewan Rakyat today, Ronald said tropical fruits were the highest commodities exported with a value of RM1.34 billion in 2020.

“Following the great response and high value in the markets abroad, MAFI encourages the export of fruits, especially fruits with the subsistence level exceeding 100 per cent and of high quality whether raw, minimally processed or processed into products,” he said.

Ronald said five local fruits with the highest export values last year were durian (RM74 million), watermelon (RM66 million), pineapple (RM52 million), banana (RM32 million) and papaya (RM30 million).

“A total 32,789 tonnes of preserved fruits worth RM829 million and 20,251 tonnes of fruit juices and vegetables worth RM90 million were exported in 2020,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ronald said that 10,367 hectares of idle land nationwide had been developed from 2007 to 2020 involving 8,179 entrepreneurs with an allocation of RM111 million.

He said the idle land tracts were planted with various types of crops such as fruits, paddy and coconuts with an output of 250,000 tonnes worth RM214.5 million.

Under the 12MP, he said, MAFI had submitted 37 applications for developments of agricultural projects which could be used by farmers to develop agricultural lands including idle ones through the planting of various crops.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) on the development of Operasi Naga, Ronald said enforcement operation for any violation of the Fisheries Act was an ongoing action by MAFI with other enforcement agencies. — Bernama