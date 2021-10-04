Transport minister says Phase Two of Putrajaya MRT line 93.52pc completed

An MRT train is pictured on the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line on December 16, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The construction of Phase Two of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line is now 93.52 per cent completed and expected to operate in January 2023 as scheduled.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said major infrastructure, such as tunnels, stations and other structures had been completed and the remaining work to be completed included building services, architectural and landscaping finishes.

“I am very pleased to see this level of progress, and I am confident that Phase Two of the Putrajaya Line can start operating as targeted in January 2023.

“The construction of the Putrajaya MRT Line is timely as it is an important catalyst in the country’s economic recovery by enabling many people to return to work and normal life,” he told a press conference after visiting the Kuala Lumpur Hospital MRT crossing site here today accompanied by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Meanwhile, Wee said construction of Phase One of the Putrajaya MRT line was 99.9 per cent completed and set to be launched by the end of next month.

The MRT Putrajaya Line (formerly known as the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line) covers a line of 56.2 kilometres and has 36 stations, for both phases, starting from the Kwasa Damansara station to Putrajaya.

Earlier in his speech, Wee said his ministry had worked hard to reopen other transport industry sectors including ports, logistics and air transport, to support the government’s efforts towards the country’s recovery.

“However, it must be implemented very carefully to ensure the safety of the public. Therefore, my ministry will ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) and precautions are strictly implemented by all parties in the transport industry,” he said. — Bernama