NSC: Part of Kampung Pasir Kelang in Kuala Krai, Kelantan to be under EMCO from Oct 6-19

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in today June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in a part of Kampung Pasir Kelang, Mukim Batu Mengkebang, Kuala Krai, Kelantan from Wednesday until October 19.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said that the decision was made after studying the Ministry of Health’s risk evaluation and Covid-19 infection trend at the location.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) is the same as that announced for all EMCO previously,” he said in a statement via Facebook today.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO at the RMDC Sdn Bhd plantation and oil palm factory in Raub, Pahang has been extended until October 19.

Rodzi also said that the EMCO at three Felda schemes in Bera, Pahang, namely Felda Rentam, Felda Tementi and Felda Sebertak, as well as Kampung Dusun Pak Senam in Lipis, Pahang and Kampung Garib in Kudat, Sabah would end tomorrow. — Bernama