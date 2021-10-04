MIC says will not join negotiations with Perikatan without BN’s go-ahead

MIC deputy president M Saravanan has reportedly said the party will not be joining any negotiations with PN regarding electoral seats for GE 15. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — MIC deputy president M Saravanan has reportedly said the party will not be joining any negotiations with Perikatan Nasional (PN) regarding electoral seats for the 15th general election (GE15), without first receiving a decision on the matter from BN.

Malaysiakini today also reported Saravanan saying that there are still no discussions at the “BN level” about negotiating with PN.

“We need to understand that MIC, MCA and Umno are not just political parties. The three parties are part of a struggle.

“To date, it has to be a BN consensus,” Saravanan was quoted as saying after the MIC central working committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur last night.

“We are still waiting for BN to make a decision. Whatever the decision, MIC will not decide unilaterally,” he reportedly added.

This comes after last Friday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that his coalition would start negotiations on the distribution of seats this week without Umno or BN.

Meanwhile, on a separate matter, MIC president S Vigneswaran was reported as saying that his party does not bear any ill will against BN chairman for offering seats to another Indian-based party, Makkal Sakthi, for contest during GE15.

This Vigneswaran reportedly said, was because the seats given were not conflicting with those traditionally contested by MIC, adding that he does not rule out Zahid offering seats to other BN-friendly parties.

Makkal Sakti, although not part of the BN coalition, has been allied with it for more than a decade.

On September 19, Zahid announced that Makkal Sakti is an asset and that they will be give a place either in Parliament or in a state assembly come GE15.