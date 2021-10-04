Govt identifies opportunities to boost development in east coast, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters at Menara Parlimen in Kuala Lumpur Octiber 2, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The government is in the midst of identifying opportunities to boost development in the East Coast and ensuring smooth running of the projects implemented under the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a post on Facebook said that with a good strategy, the East Coast and Malaysia as a whole would be able to lure more investments for economic development while improving the existing quality of life of the people.

Ismail Sabri who chaired the virtual ECERDC meeting today said the investment would also create job opportunities and improve the capabilities of small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs in the country. — Bernama