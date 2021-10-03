NSC: EMCO in Sungai Kelang Orang Asli settlement in Pahang from tomorrow

Armed Forces personnel cordon off the vicinity of Bayan Lepas with barbed wire June 4, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kelang, Mukim Batu Talam, Raub, Pahang starting tomorrow until October 17.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made after an evaluation of Covid-19 infection risks and trends in the locality by the Health Ministry.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) is the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement via Facebook today.

Apart from that, he also said that the EMCO at Taman Pantai Lok Kawi, Papar, Sabah will end tomorrow according to schedule. — Bernama