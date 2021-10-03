Authorities: Trapped Covid-19 PUI patient trying to flee from Keningau Hospital rescued

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 3 — An attempt by a woman who is a Covid-19 patient under investigation (PUI), to escape from Keningau Hospital failed after she was trapped outside its third floor, this morning.

In the incident around 6am, the 24-year-old woman was rescued by a team from the Keningau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) who rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

Keningau BBP chief, Sharudy Delamin said the woman was admitted to the hospital yesterday as a Covid-19 PUI patient.

He said it received a call on the woman’s attempt to escape from the hospital at 6.19am before seven members on duty rushed to the scene with the machinery and vehicles from the Emergency Services Assistance Unit.

“The woman (tried to flee) through the window on the third floor and then through the side of the window to the end of the building. However, she found a dead end when there was no way to escape,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Sharudy said the Fire and Rescue Department team put on personal protective equipment before conducting the rescue operation using a ladder to bring the woman down.

The rescue operation ended at 7.39am, he added. — Bernama