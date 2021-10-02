Vaccination for adults in Klang Valley by appointment only from Monday, says CITF

Individuals who wish to get their Covid-19 vaccine, including those who have missed their second dose appointment, should make an appointment in advance by calling the respective district vaccination operation rooms or via email.. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — Beginning Monday, vaccination for adults, including foreigners in the Klang Valley will only be implemented by appointment at health clinics and district health offices, according to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

CITF said individuals who wish to get their Covid-19 vaccine, including those who have missed their second dose appointment, should make an appointment in advance by calling the respective district vaccination operation rooms or via email.

The list of health clinics in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya that can be contacted to get an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination:-

Titiwangsa Health Office

Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic [email protected] (011-12311904)

Setapak Health Clinic [email protected] (03-41425429)

Kampung Pandan Health Clinic [email protected] (017-5558108)

Datuk Keramat Health Clinic [email protected] (014-3227543)

Kepong Health Office

Jinjang Health Clinic [email protected] (03-62583355)

Sentul Health Clinic [email protected] (03-62500594)

Batu Muda Health Clinic [email protected] (03-62415322)

Lembah Pantai Health Office

Tanglin Health Clinic [email protected] (03-26983311) (03-26983580) (03-26983490)

Muhibbah Health Clinic [email protected] (03-77726040)

Cheras Health Office

Bandar Tun Razak Health Clinic [email protected] gmail.com (03-91713333)

Sungai Besi Health Clinic [email protected] (03-90549911)

Cheras Baru Health Clinic [email protected] gmail.com (03-91333322)

Putrajaya Health Office

Putrajaya Precinct 18 Health Clinic [email protected] (013-8880938)

The list of district health offices in Selangor to be contacted to secure a vaccination appointment:-

Petaling Health Office 03-78840400 [email protected]

Kuala Langat Health Office 019-3286275 [email protected]

Gombak Health Office 03-60913814 [email protected]

Kuala Selangor Health Office 03-32812309/ 019-4727453 (Whatsapp) [email protected]

Klang Health Office 019-6466658 (Whatsapp) [email protected]

Hulu Selangor Health Office 03-60642078 [email protected]

Hulu Langat Health Office 03-87397909 [email protected]

Sepang Health Office 03-87066001 [email protected]

Sabak Bernam Health Office 019-3656570 [email protected]

According to CITF, all the health clinics and district health offices will operate from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

As for the Covid-19 vaccination exercise for teenagers aged 12 to 17, CITF said the public can refer to the announcement made by the Health Ministry.

For enquiries and further information, the public can contact the nearest health clinic and district health office. — Bernama