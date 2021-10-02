PM Ismail Sabri appoints Azalina as his law and human rights adviser

Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is appointed as special law and human rights adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob. — Picture via Facebook/Latt Zaifizzan Mansor

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Former deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has been appointed a special law and human rights adviser to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Pengerang MP thanked the prime minister for entrusting her with the position.

“Thank you YAB Dato 'Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob for the trust.

“InsyaAllah, with my strength, I will do my best for the sake of the country,” she posted on her Facebook page this morning.

She had earlier confirmed her appointment with news portal Free Malaysia Today, saying she received the official letter two days ago.

A former minister, Azalina quit as deputy Speaker on August 23, a week after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister.

Back then, she said that her role as an Umno supreme council member and an MP in the ruling coalition created a conflict of interest in holding her former position in the government.

Azalina was among the few Umno lawmakers who drew respect from Pakatan Harapan MPs for her fair treatment of the Opposition in Parliament.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh had even suggested that Azalina should be included in Ismail Sabri’s Cabinet or made the new Dewan Rakyat Speaker.