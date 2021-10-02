Muhyiddin: Bersatu ready to face Umno in GE15

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the party is ready to face Umno in the next general election — file pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the party is ready to face Umno in the next general election (GE15).

He said Bersatu is aware of Umno’s stand since its last general assembly and moving forward it is also ready to face them in the future.

“I understand they said they won’t work with us in any way going forward, so we can interpret that to mean that they will fight against us. That’s the reality of politics. Sometimes we are allies, sometimes we are enemies.

“In Bersatu we have made a stand. If they don’t change their decision, we are ready. Everyone here has been firm on this. If we have to collide and we cannot avoid it, then we will face it, we have our own strategy, and we have the experience,” he said.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman said that at the end of the day, politicians can say what they want but as a democracy, the people will decide on their own.

“There could be three-cornered fights or whatever. We will take it as a challenge. This is democracy so the people will get to decide.

“They can see for themselves I think. The stimulus we did, where RM530 billion worth of aid was disbursed under Bantuan Prihatin and also how we handled the Covid 19 pandemic and the vaccination process which has improved,” he said.

Muhyiddin was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with the state Bersatu here today.

He said that the situation in Sabah was unique whereby the two warring parties were committed to working together in the state Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government.

“We believe GRS has created good vibes and serves its purpose. We have taken into consideration that Sabah is different from Semenanjung. We have given the state the mandate to discuss and come up with a direction on how to face the election.

“Hopefully can come up with something positive,” he said.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated the party’s stand that it would not cooperate with Bersatu in the 15th general election (GE15) has been finalised.

He said the decision was not merely a resolution from the party’s supreme working council but born of a voice at the grassroots level at the 2020 Umno General Assembly.