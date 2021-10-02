Interstate travel ban set to be lifted soon as Covid-19 vaccination rates close to 90pc milestone

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said interstate travel would be allowed when 90 per cent of the country’s adult population is fully vaccinated, based on the Ministry of Health (MoH) data and analysis. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― The interstate travel ban is set to be lifted soon as the nation’s vaccination rate against Covid-19 is fast approaching the 90 per cent milestone for the adult population.

In a posting on his official Twitter account today, Khairy said 86 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

“With greater mobility, there will be more gatherings. We need to take responsibility for our actions. If you develop symptoms get a test kit and test. If positive, isolate quickly,” he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said interstate travel would be allowed when 90 per cent of the country’s adult population is fully vaccinated, based on the Ministry of Health (MoH) data and analysis.

According to MoH's COVIDNOW portal, 20,317,843 individuals or 86.8 per cent of adults have completed their jabs as of yesterday. ― Bernama