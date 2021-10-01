Teen boy collapsing at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Klebang: Melaka Health Dept clarifies that two similar incidents occurred on same day

A health officer administers the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman in Kuala Terengganu, September 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 1 — The Melaka Health Department (JKN) today acknowledged there was confusion over a statement issued by the department yesterday regarding a video that went viral on a teenage boy who collapsed at a car park of the Encore Vaccine Centre (PPV) at Klebang here.

State Health deputy director (Public Health) Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said the confusion arose as two similar incidents occurred at the place and on the same day, with the first case involving a 13-year-old boy of a secondary school here who arrived at the centre with his family at 11.43am for the Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

He said the boy was given the vaccine jab at 12.01pm and the observation period was over at 12.20pm.

“During the vaccination process, the teenager was nervous, but no side effects were detected after the vaccination or during the observation period.

“However, while walking to the car park, the boy collapsed and was carried by his family members back to the PPV for further examination, “he said in a statement here today.

Dr Rusdi said the examination by the medical officer on duty found that the teenager was in stable condition, with his vital signs (blood pressure, pulse and oxygen level in the blood) at normal level and was allowed to go home after he was placed for observation for 30 minutes.

A follow-up phone call to the family later found the teenager in good health and active, he added.

“Further investigation found that the teenager was too nervous and caused him to have a vasovagal attack (fainting),” he said.

Dr Rusdi said the second case involved a 12-year-old boy of a primary school here who walked-in with his family to the same PPV at 12.20pm for the vaccination.

He said the boy was given the jab at 12.49pm.

“When he left the PPV building, the teenager complained of headache and felt weak and was brought back to the PPV. Examination by the medical officer on duty found that the teenager in stable condition and with normal vital signs,” he said, adding that the boy was placed under observation for 30 minutes and then allowed to go home

“Further investigation found that the boy had slept late, at 2am. Apart from that, he also had no appetite and only has a spoonful of nasi lemak that morning. He did not have any health problems, had never been admitted to hospital or had any history of allergies before.

“The incident was confirmed to have occurred due to nervousness, lack of sleep and not taking breakfast before the vaccination,” he added.

Dr Rusdi said the State Health Department, together with the District Health Office, would continue to monitor the health condition of the two boys and apologised for the confusion that had been created.

He advised parents and guardians to ensure their children had a good rest and breakfast before going for the vaccination.

He also advised the public not to spread false news on the Covid-19 vaccine and that for any inquiries they can contact the vaccine operations room at 06-2356876/ 06-2930164 or via email [email protected] — Bernama