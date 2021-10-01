Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

In Kuala Lumpur, celebrity preacher called up by cops again over sexual harassment claims

Friday, 01 Oct 2021 09:36 PM MYT

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the celebrity preacher’s wife was also called. — Bernama pic
Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the celebrity preacher’s wife was also called. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A celebrity preacher was called up again yesterday by the police to facilitate investigations into sexual harassment allegations.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the preacher’s wife was also called.

“The people are advised not to make any speculation and provocation that could affect the investigations,” he said in a statement today.

In August, an investigation paper was opened into allegations of sexual harassment committed by the preacher. — Bernama

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Malaysia