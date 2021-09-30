TNB appoints former PAC chairman Hasan Arifin as chairman effective Oct 1

Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin succeeds Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid as TNB chairman. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has appointed former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin, as its chairman effective October 1, 2021, succeeding Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid who was appointed Minister of Rural Development with effect from August 30, 2021.

In a statement today, the national electricity corporation said Hasan, 68, was appointed chairman of Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd last year and was the PAC chairman (2015-2018), Southeast Pahang Development Authority chairman (1995-1998) and Pahang Agricultural Development Corporation chairman (1990-1999).

He was also a member of the board of directors of UDA Holdings Bhd from 2010 to 2015 and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) from 1991 to 1995.

The former deputy mentri besar of Pahang (1995-1999) and current Rompin Member of Parliament holds a Degree in Economics from the University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur and completed a Management Course at the Asian Institute of Management in Manila.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Finance for the trust and belief in me for my appointment as the chairman of TNB. As chairman, I am responsible to all shareholders and most importantly the trustees,” he said.

He said more than 60 per cent of the TNB equity shares are held by government-linked entities such as Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Employee Provident Fund.

Hassan said given his wide experience in the corporate sector, he would not only continue the great work of his predecessors who had ensured a fair and reasonable return to all shareholders through dividends but also maintain the practice of good governance, transparency and accountability.

He said he also expressed his commitment to ensure the long term goal of the management and the board in ensuring a continuous appreciation of assets.

“I hope that the board and management will continue working together to achieve a better, brighter future for the company and nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, president/chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din said Hassan wealth of knowledge and experience would be instrumental in TNB’s ongoing transformation initiatives and efforts to recover from the onslaught of Covid-19. — Bernama