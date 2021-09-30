Johor DAP and Amanah agree on Pakatan symbol for GE15 campaign

In a joint statement, both political parties’ Johor leadership said they will hold fast to the decision of the PH Presidential Council regarding the use of the PH symbol in the coming polls. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — Johor DAP and Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today have both agreed to use the Pakatan Harapan (PH) symbol as their common identifier under the coalition for the coming 15th general election (GE).

In a joint statement, both political parties’ Johor leadership said they will hold fast to the decision of the PH Presidential Council regarding the use of the PH symbol in the coming polls.

“The issue of the use of the Pakatan Harapan symbol for GE15 was discussed at length during the PH Central Leadership Retreat programme in Port Dickson on April 8 and 9 this year.

“The intention to use the PH symbol is in line with the commitment to unite all Malaysians regardless of race, religion, culture and background to realise the formation of a just, competent government and stand on the principles of reform,” read the joint statement that was issued today by both Johor DAP vice-chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali and his Amanah counterpart Suhaizan Kaiat.

This response came after Johor PKR’s state leadership council, Youth and Women’s wing urged the Johor PH coalition partners to adopt the PKR logo or flag as a common symbol for the GE15 yesterday.

The joint statement said based on the decision to use the PH symbol, an agreement was reached that all component parties would be given time to explain its rationale to the grassroots.

The statement explained that on August 23 this year, the PH Presidential Council had decided that the PH symbol would be used in the GE15.

“Therefore, Johor DAP and Amanah once again reaffirm our stand on the decision of the PH Presidential Council and call on all component parties to formulate strategies and start working together in the spirit of PH unity.

“Both Johor DAP and Amanah are of the view that we cannot continue to waste time and be stuck on the issue of logo/emblem selection alone,” read the statement.

The statement also expressed both parties’ confidence and belief that they have enough time to strengthen PH.

“As long as all the existing component parties continue to focus and redouble their efforts, PH’s victory in GE15 is assured,” said the statement.

Yesterday, Johor PKR endorsed the use of the red, blue and white PKR logo and flag in GE15, saying it was a winning formula.

In 2018, then PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that all parties in the Opposition coalition would contest under the PKR logo for the 14th general election (GE14).

The Opposition PH went on to win the election in May that year, managing to unseat Barisan Nasional (BN) and come to federal power.