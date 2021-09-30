For Malaysians with Indian ancestry, a chance to get a scholarship and further your studies in India

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Indian government is offering 150 scholarship spots to the children of its diaspora looking to further their studies in India.

The High Commission of India in Malaysia has opened applications for the Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC) for the 2021-22 academic year.

The programme is under the Indian government’s Ministry of External Affairs and is open to those aged between 17 and 21 first year undergraduate course applicants.

Application is also based on four categories: children of Persons of Indian Origin (POI), children of Non-Resident Indians (NRI), children of Indian workers in ECR countries (studying outside India) and children of Indian workers in ECR countries (studying in India).

The high commission said 50 spots are reserved for the last two categories. However it added that they will be open to applicants in other categories if not filled.

The deadline for submissions is November 30, 2021.

“The amount of scholarship would be 75 per cent of the total Institutional Economic Cost (IEC) subject to a maximum of US$ 4,000/- per annum in respect of NITs and other Institutions covered under the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) Scheme.

“IEC includes tuition fee, hostel fee & other institutional charges (Food charges are excluded).

“Applicants who passed the qualifying examination (equivalent to 12th standard in India) and have secured admission in an undergraduate course in the designated institution and fulfil other eligibility criteria can apply for the SPDC,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement today.

NITs refer to the various National Institutes of Technology in India while DASA is an initiative by the government of India and its minister of Education for foreign nationals, NRIs, PIOs and overseas citizens of India only.

Among the eligibility criteria stated requires the parents of the applicants to provide a self-attested salary certificate from their employer and the total monthly income of the parents not exceeding an amount equivalent to US$ 5,000 (RM20,940).

It said candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores obtained in their qualifying examinations, proof of admission letter and other required documents submitted online on the SPDC official website .



