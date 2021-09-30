Bump in Selangor sends Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases up again for third day to 12,735

People are seen at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on September 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 infections continued its upward trend this week with 12,735 cases reported today.

With the latest figure, the country now has had 2,245,695 cases since the pandemic hit last year.

The new daily infection had declined to only 10,959 cases on Monday, but started to show an increasing trend since Tuesday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Sarawak recorded the most cases at 2,487.

Selangor, which had shown a marked improvement at the start of the week, rose to 1,940 cases today.

Other states with cases above 1,000 were Johor (1,241), Kedah (1,033) and Kelantan (1,232).

Labuan has only one case while Putrajaya and Perlis recorded 28 and 97 cases respectively.

The remaining states had cases in the three digits.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the bed occupancy for Covid-19 patients at the hospitals nationwide is at 55 per cent for non-intensive care units and 66 per cent for intensive care units as of 5pm yesterday.

He also said a total of 23,369,913 or 71.6 per cent of Malaysians have completed the first dose of vaccine while a total of 20,093,678 or 61.5 per cent have been fully vaccinated as of September 29.