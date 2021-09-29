SDMC: Only 13 of 2,967 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak have lung infection

People get tested for Covid-19 at a public community screening by Selcare in Hulu Kelang, May 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 29 — Only 13 of the 2,967 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involve lung infection, requiring oxygen support and ventilators.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the other 2,954 cases had none or mild symptoms, bringing the cumulative number in Sarawak to 207,137.

In a statement, it also disclosed that 26 more deaths from the viral infection were recorded in Sarawak between Sept 19 and 28.

“Another community cluster, Giam Cluster, was also declared today, involving a village in Jalan Puncak Borneo, Kuching.

“In this cluster, 147 individuals were found to be positive for Covid-19 including the index case,” it added in the statement.

JPBN also said that the public could undergo screening by using the RTK-Antigen test.

“If their test result is positive, they need to report it through the MySejahtera application and undergo quarantine at home (under the Home Surveillance Order given through MySejahtera).

“They then need to contact the District Health Office or their respective Divisions,” it added in the statement. — Bernama