Report: Bookings at Melaka homestay hit 45pc in anticipation of next travel bubble

Local tourists are seen at Jonker Street in Melaka December 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — While an interstate travel ban remains in place, as much as 45 per cent of homestays in Melaka have been booked in anticipation of the next tourism bubble — seemingly for family gatherings as well as for domestic tourists.

Melaka Homestay chairman Datuk Akramuddin Abdul Aziz said the bookings were made by locals residing within the state as well as those outstation, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

He said homestay operators are now more flexible with booking dates to prevent losses as a result of last-minute cancellations or claims for refunds from customers should the state borders not reopen soon.

So far, the Melaka government has decided not to open the state border on October 1. The federal government has indicated that interstate travel may resume next month once the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination rate reaches 90 per cent but has not given a clear date.

“There is also a request from the public for homestays to provide attractive packages to visit Melaka.

"This shows their excitement to travel after sitting at home for so long," Akramuddin was quoted saying.

On September 22, Utusan Online reported that people who intended to travel to Melaka starting October 1 were asked to postpone their trip for a while until the country's vaccination rate reaches 90 per cent.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government is not opening its borders for tourism, after the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture announced a tourism bubble in the state.

The island of Langkawi in Kedah is the country’s first holiday destination that opened up for tourism on September 16 under the travel bubble and saw a high take-up rate, with all major local airlines reporting full flights from Kuala Lumpur on the first day.