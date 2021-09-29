Johor Sultan to donate RM1.4m in tax refunds to foundation

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will donate RM1.4 million in tax refunds received from the Inland Revenue Board to the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation. — Picture from Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

JOHOR BARU, Sept 29 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will donate RM1.4 million in tax refunds received from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (SIJF).

The Sultan in a statement on his official Facebook page said the refund was for excess tax payments made by companies owned by the Johor Royal Family.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the IRB for refunding the excess tax payment, where I will donate the money to YSIJ.

“This is also to enable SIJF to continue to deliver various contributions to the people to ease their burden, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to IRB deputy chief executive officer (compliance) Datuk Mohd Jaafar Embong and Johor IRB director Md Kamal Johan at the Mados Office, Istana Bukit Pelangi, Johor Bahru.

Sultan Ibrahim added that YSIJ actively extends various contributions to the people, including food donations on a weekly basis. — Bernama