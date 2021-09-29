Azalina takes veiled swipe at Rina Harun over stalled Special Courts for sexual crimes against children

When debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Dewan Rakyat today, Azalina revealed the government previously agreed for specialised courts to be formed to handle cases involving sexual abuse against children. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Umno’s Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today took indirect aim at the women, family, and community development minister for the lack of an action plan to curb sexual crimes against children.

When debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Dewan Rakyat today, Azalina revealed the government previously agreed for specialised courts to be formed to handle cases involving sexual abuse against children.

She said despite the approval given by the administration when she served as legal affairs minister from 2016 to 2018, nothing has been done since.

She then criticised the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry for this lack of progress, but did not identify any specific person.

“This is why we wanted a special court, with a special witness room, using a specific approach because the children are the ones who are the victims here.

“And now with Covid-19, how many cases are there of children abused at home, how many cases of children becoming victims of crimes, and where do they have to go?

“If you want to be a minister and you cannot even solve this issue, no need to be the minister,” she said.

Azalina then said the issue needed immediate attention, suggesting how the children are left helpless being victims of such crimes while cooped at home during the pandemic.

“At home, its like the fox looking after the hen’s house (harapkan pagar, pagar makan padi), and the children are the ones who become victim of sexual abuse.

“Who will be held responsible? I want to ask the minister who is responsible, I am not sure who it is, there is no one sitting there,” she said while looking over to Rina’s empty seat in Parliament.

“This is a big problem, and not something that you just speak about from that chair,” Azalina added.

Back in 2017, Azalina announced the establishment of a Special Criminal Court on Sexual Crimes Against Children in every state.