Woman caught trying to leave longhouse under EMCO in Sarawak slapped with RM3,000 fine

JULAU, Sept 28 — A 29-year-old woman was issued a RM3,000 compound after she was caught trying to leave a longhouse currently under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said a police monitoring team nabbed the woman around 3.15pm on Sunday as she was making her way out of the EMCO area.

“She told police she wanted to go dine in at a shop. She was also found to have cut and removed the quarantine wristband issued by the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Andam, the woman’s longhouse is under EMCO from Sept 17 to 29.

He said the compound was issued under Rule 17(1) of the Regulations for the Prevention and Control of Infectious diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) (National Recovery Plan) 2021.

He also advised folks in EMCO-imposed areas to always adhere to the regulations issued by the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and warned that stern action would be taken against anyone caught violating the standard operating procedures. — Borneo Post