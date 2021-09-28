Stats Dept: Malaysia needs to drive investments in new technologies under 12th Malaysia Plan

Workers are pictured at their stations at Pentamaster Corporation Bhd in Bayan Lepas July 6, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysia needs more investments in new technologies, including in the development of digital systems that will strengthen the country's economic growth under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said the country no longer needed infrastructure investments, instead, it is more likely to benefit from investments that would enhance the digitalisation of the economic sector.

“Under 12MP, the country is targeting to boost investments from the private and private sectors to RM258 billion and RM80 billion, respectively, by 2025.

"The type of investments that the country needs right now is in the form of the provision of digitisation systems that will enable us to implement automation processes and the like," he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the 12MP is a long-term plan drawn up at the macro level, taking into account Malaysia's aspiration of becoming a developed nation.

“After this, there will be a group that will outline each policy at the micro level and draw up an implementation plan that will be carried out by stakeholders in the ministries and agencies.

“The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) will try to produce more ‘bottom-up’ statistics at the district and sub-division (mukim) levels that will highlight the issues faced by the local communities," he said.

Mohd Uzir said a comprehensive database would be set up to identify and subsequently help to address issues that are specific to each locality, such as the cost of living, unemployment and social matters.

“We will release a lot of data that will enable the people to voice out their views on the problems they face,” he added. — Bernama