PM Ismail Sabri says efforts to enhance socioeconomic development in Sabah, Sarawak to be intensified in 12th Malaysia Plan

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tables the 12th Malaysia Plan at Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur September 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The socioeconomic development of Sabah and Sarawak will continue to be given priority under the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025, in line with the federal government’s commitment to solving the issues relating to the demands of the two states over the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

According to the five-year development plan tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Dewan Rakyat today, this would include the provision of basic infrastructure, gas and electricity regulations as well as in the aspects of digitisation and security.

Ismail Sabri said the provision of basic infrastructure will be intensified with the construction of bridges and upgrading of 1,400 kilometres (km) of roads in the rural areas, as well as the completion of 1,150 km of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Efforts to reduce the economic development gaps among states, provinces, urban and rural areas will continue to be given emphasis. Efforts to boost the development in the less developed states, especially Sabah and Sarawak will be intensified.

“This aims accelerate the slow growth pf Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu and reduce poverty rates especially in Sabah, Kelantan and Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama