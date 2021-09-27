In Johor, three youths killed, two injured after car loses control and hits concrete fence

JOHOR BARU, Sept 27 — Three youths were killed, while two others were seriously injured after the car they were traveling in was involved in an accident along Jalan Rumbia 3 in Taman Daya here early this morning.

It was learned that the Proton Waja, carrying five people, was believed to have been speeding before losing control in the 2am incident.

The car then hit a parked Perodua Kelisa on the road shoulder before it spun, clipped a tree and crashed into the concrete fence of a house.

The deceased were identified as R. Vimalan, 21, A. M. Sharven, 21, and an unidentified male victim in his 20s.

The two injured male victims were rushed to the Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment.

Tebrau Fire Station operation commander Senior Fire Officer II Ramli A. Hamid said the accident happened when the five victims were on their way from Taman Daya to Setia Indah.

“As soon as they arrived at the scene, the car driven by the victim was said to have skidded and hit the concrete fencing of a house in Taman Daya.

“Three victims died at the scene, while two others were seriously injured and rushed to HSA,” said Ramli in a statement here today.

Ramli added that the operations team had used Road Traffic Accident (RTA) equipment to extricate the trapped victims from the car’s wreckage.

He explained that all the victims who died were handed over to the police and sent to the HSA for a post-mortem.