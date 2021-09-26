Rina: Three one-stop social support centres to start operating early next year

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to the media after visiting the family of robbery victim Siti Nur Azizah Syafriadi at the People’s Housing Project in Beringin, Kuala Lumpur, September 2, 2021. — Berna

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PASIR MAS, Sept 26 — Three One-Stop Social Support Centres (PSSS), set up as an initiative to address issues related to domestic violence as well as social problems, are scheduled to start operating in the first quarter of 2022.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the establishment of the centres in Kelantan, Selangor and Johor involved an allocation of RM21 million for the maintenance costs of existing buildings owned by government agencies.

She said the allocation would also involve the setting up of PSSS Mobile (mobile support centre) in the North, South, Central, East, Sarawak, Sabah and Putrajaya Zones which would focus on densely populated areas such as the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and expected to start operating next month.

“The PSSS is one of ministry’s initiatives to address domestic violence issues and issues related to social problems.

“The PSSS also provides temporary shelter as well as intervention and protection to domestic violence victims and other forms of welfare assistance for the long term,” she told reporters at Kampung Kastam quarters in Rantau Panjang near here today.

Rina said the Kampung Kastam quarters would be turned into the first PSSS in the country.

“We are still looking for suitable locations in Selangor and Johor,” she said. — Bernama