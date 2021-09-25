RM35m advance financing warrants issued to 23,487 students

Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the advance would be RM1,500 each, for a total allocation of RM35 million. — Picture by Siow Feng Saw

JITRA, Sept 25 — A total of 23,487 students who will pursue their degree studies in public universities for the October 2021 intake have been offered the advance financing warrant (WPP) by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

PTPTN chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the advance of RM1,500 each, involving a total allocation of RM35 million, allowed the students to make various payments which lightened their burden.

“It is also to ensure that no student is prevented from pursuing their studies at the tertiary level due to financial problems. The WPP is awarded to Malaysian students who have agreed to accept it when applying for the UPU Online or through the intake portal of the tertiary institution.

“Their parents must be recipients of the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) and meet the criteria set by the PTPTN,” he told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of the WPP here today.

Students can cash in the WPP at any Bank Islam counter from Sept 24, he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Saiful said RM1.39 billion worth of WPP had been disbursed to 942,025 students from 1999 to July this year. — Bernama