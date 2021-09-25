More than 300,000 individuals to get third dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Terengganu

The booster recipients will comprise 31,000 frontline health workers, 104,000 senior citizens and 188,000 people with comorbidities. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Sept 25 — A total of 323,000 individuals will be getting their booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Terengganu, said state Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong.

She said they comprise 31,000 frontline health workers, 104,000 senior citizens and 188,000 people with comorbidities.

“We will begin giving out the third dose after we have received the implementation orders at the state level. Presently, we have adequate supply of the vaccine.

“The third dose recipients will get their jabs at the vaccination centre (PPV) of health clinics or hospitals as the integrated and public PPV will be closed beginning Oct 15,” she told reporters after inspecting the Orang Asli vaccination programme at Sungai Berua here today.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the booster or third dose distribution guideline will be tabled at the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) meeting next week. — Bernama