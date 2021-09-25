Last victim of Tenom boat capsize found

BEAUFORT, Sept 25 — The body of a 55-year-old man who went missing after the boat he was on overturned in Sungai Padas, Kampung Kalandos Pangi, Tenom on September 22 was found today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Misran Bisara said the body of Joseph Sayah was found by members of the public at Kampung Batu 64 here at 7.50am.

The body of another victim, a 12-year-old boy, was also found by members of the public at Sungai Padas Batu 60 here on Thursday.

In the incident on Wednesday, a boat carrying four individuals overturned in Sungai Padas. Two victims managed to swim to safety while another two were swept away by strong currents. — Bernama