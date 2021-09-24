Malaysia reports 116 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest since July

Forensics personnel unload the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient at the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 116 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, the lowest number since July 25.

According to the ministry, the seven-day average for actual deaths was now 92, compared to 115 the day before.

From the 116 reported deaths yesterday, 29 died were classified as brought-in-dead' (BID).

Selangor recorded 33 deaths followed by Penang (20), Kuala Lumpur (17), Sarawak (14), Kelantan (10), Sabah (8), Malacca (7), Perak (6) and Kedah (1).

With the new deaths logged, 8,026 Covid-19 deaths have been reported this month compared to August’s 7,642 deaths, July’s 3,858 deaths, June’s 2,380 deaths and May’s 1,302.

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Malaysia since the start of the pandemic now stands at 24,681.