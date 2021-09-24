DBKL: Road closures near Bandar Tasik Selatan, Segambut roundabout

Kuala Lumpur City Hall in a statement today said that diversions and contra lanes will be activated in the area from September 11 to December 10 for Phase One, and from December 11 to March 10 next year, under Phase 2. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Several lanes will be closed on the route near Bandar Tasik Selatan and Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (in both directions) to facilitate the implementation of crosshead and portal frame construction work along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) here.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall in a statement today said that diversions and contra lanes will be activated in the area from September 11 to December 10 for Phase One, and from December 11 to March 10 next year, under Phase 2.

Further information can be obtained from the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang (SUKE)-Prolintas Highway concessionaire website at www.mysuke.com.my, or Twitter @mySUKEofficial or the Prolintas 24-hour Hotline at 1 300 88 99 22.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, DBKL informed of the traffic disruption in Jalan Kuching near the Segambut Roundabout here was due to road closures in both directions from 10pm to 5am from today until October 22.

It is to enable the replacement of steel plates with corrugated guardrails at the location.

“Road users are advised to comply with all signages as a safety measure and to avoid confusion,” read the statement. — Bernama