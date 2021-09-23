Selangor cops bust bitcoin mining syndicate, seize over 2,100 machines worth RM1.3m

Arjunaidi said the integrated operation saw 30 premises raided in eight Selangor districts. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Sept 23 — Selangor police busted a syndicate stealing and modifying electricity supply to carry out bitcoin mining activities around the state, which resulted in the biggest seizure of bitcoin set up worth RM1.282 million.

State police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said in the integrated operation on Sept 21, the police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Special Engagement Against Losses (SEAL) team launched an operation and raided 30 premises that were carrying out the mining activities in eight Selangor districts.

“During the raids, police also arrested nine local men, aged between 18 and 27, who later revealed the other premises where the maintenance of the machines were under their control,” he told a press conference today .

Police seized 2,137 mining machines worth RM1.2828 million, 10 laptops, five sets of computers, and six units of ethereum mining graphics card.

“Investigations found that TNB suffered losses of RM24.36 million as a result of the illegal activities carried out since September last year,” he said .

Arjunaidi said the suspects have been remanded between two and four days under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code and Section 37 (1) of the Electric Supply Act 1990.

“Police are actively tracing the mastermind of the group to assist in the investigation,” he added. — Bernama