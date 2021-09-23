Health minister admits to blindspot in monitoring migrant workers for Covid-19 by relying on employers

Foreign workers are seen waiting outside the Covid-19 Assessment Centre at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam July 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The government will review its monitoring methods of migrant workers for Covid-19, Khairy Jamaluddin told Parliament today.

The health minister admitted that the current practice of entrusting employers to isolate and monitor infected workers who had mild symptoms and did not need hospitalisation or admission to the Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centers (PKRC) had not worked.

“Compliance with the policy is very unclear, whether it was followed or not.

“I’m going to look at things seriously, this is one of our blindspots that continues to allow for contagion,” Khairy replied Klang MP Charles Santiago during his ministry’s winding-up at the Dewan Rakyat.

Charles wanted to know how the government monitors infected migrant workers, including undocumented ones.

The Opposition lawmaker claimed that most employers do not follow instructions to isolate the infected workers, resulting in a domino effect that creates clusters at work.