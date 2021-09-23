Covid-19: Minister tells tourism industry players to prepare early for endemic phase

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said with tourism activities revived, employment and income issues for those in this industry chain, which had been severely affected over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be overcome. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has called on tourism and cultural industry players to make initial preparations in terms of standard operating procedures (SOP) and new norms ahead of the country’s plans to enter the endemic phase.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, in a statement, said the early preparations was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement yesterday that the government will allow interstate travel and reopen tourism spots once the country’s vaccination rate hits 90 per cent.

Nancy also urged the Malaysian Family to make full use of the flexibility given, adding that this was also the opportunity for tourism industry players to revive economic activities.

“Continue adhering to standard operating players (SOP) and participate in activities responsibly to protect ourselves from Covid-19,” she said.

She also reminded all parties to work together to ensure the tourism and cultural industry thrives again.

Nancy said the ministry welcomes the prime minister’s announcement yesterday, adding that it was a positive indication that the tourism industry was on its way to full recovery, propelled by domestic tourism activities.

She thanked the prime minister and the Cabinet for their strong support in ensuring the industry got back on its feet, in line with the Tourism Recovery Plan drafted in July last year as a measure to revive the country’s tourism and cultural industry.

Nancy said with tourism activities revived, employment and income issues for those in this industry chain, which had been severely affected over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be overcome.

The Special Committee on Pandemic Management yesterday agreed to allow the opening of tourism destinations as well as interstate travel when the country’s adult population vaccination rate reaches 90 per cent.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri also announced that the operations of spa, health (wellness), and massage centres will also be allowed for customers and operators who have been fully vaccinated from October 1.

Tourism centres and activities such as zoos, farms, aquariums, snorkelling, scuba diving, angling, and forest parks will be allowed to operate in all phases of the National Recovery Plan effective October 1 with all operators and visitors having completed their vaccination, he added. — Bernama